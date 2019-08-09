Crime
Two people wanted in Seattle crimes arrested after two-hour SWAT standoff in Kennewick
Washington state crimes by the numbers
Two assault suspects triggered a two-hour standoff outside of a Kennewick home Friday afternoon.
Kennewick police received a tip that Seattle police were looking for Zachary T. Thompson, 28, for a warrant on third-degree assault.
As they were closing in on the Klamath Avenue home, they learned Thompson was with Phonetip J. Wilson, 27, who also had a warrant for her arrest. Wilson was wanted for fourth-degree assault in Seattle.
Officers surrounded the home around 1 p.m. and called in Tri-City Regional SWAT team members to help.
They were able to negotiate with Thompson and Wilson through the door and got them to come outside.
No one was hurt.
Comments