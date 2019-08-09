Two people wanted in Seattle crimes arrested after two-hour SWAT standoff in Kennewick

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

Two assault suspects triggered a two-hour standoff outside of a Kennewick home Friday afternoon.

Kennewick police received a tip that Seattle police were looking for Zachary T. Thompson, 28, for a warrant on third-degree assault.

As they were closing in on the Klamath Avenue home, they learned Thompson was with Phonetip J. Wilson, 27, who also had a warrant for her arrest. Wilson was wanted for fourth-degree assault in Seattle.

Officers surrounded the home around 1 p.m. and called in Tri-City Regional SWAT team members to help.

They were able to negotiate with Thompson and Wilson through the door and got them to come outside.

No one was hurt.