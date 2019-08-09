Crime
Speeding driver sends his SUV airborne at a Tri-Cities park and nearly hits a family
A speeding driver jumped two curbs, sailed through the air and nearly hit a family after losing control of an SUV in Columbia Park.
A man was racing east on Columbia Park Trail when he lost control of the silver Mercedes SUV on Thursday, Kennewick police said.
The SUV barreled over the curb near the Playground of Dreams and into the parking lot, police said. He missed a family getting out of their car by 16 feet before hitting another curb.
When he hit the second curb, he became airborne. When he landed, 26 feet later, he kept speeding forward. He crashed through a heavy metal gate and finally stopped in the grass between the stage at the park and the restrooms.
Police did not release the name of the driver, but did say he had a suspended license and warrants, and was also arrested for reckless driving.
