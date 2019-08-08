Police say he tried to steal an ATV. He was caught wearing only boxers

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A 30-year-old man is accused of trying to steal an all-terrain vehicle from a Pasco yard and breaking into a home where a woman was in the shower.

By the time police caught him, he was dressed only in his boxers.

Emergency dispatchers received numerous calls last Saturday evening about Jordan L. Valentine as he hopped fences and ran through different properties, according to court documents.

His alleged crime spree even took him across the Franklin County Irrigation Canal in west Pasco.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Pasco man was charged Wednesday with first-degree theft, a felony, and first-degree criminal trespass, a gross misdemeanor.

He’s scheduled to appear Aug. 13 in Franklin County Superior Court.

Pasco police Officer Victor Fierro was sent to a Sunset Trail home at 8 p.m. Saturday for a reported ATV theft.

The homeowner told Fierro that he had seen a man wearing an orange shirt trying to ride off on his 2005 Can-Am Outlander Max ATV, worth $6,500.

But the thief couldn’t get away because the backyard was fenced, documents said.

The homeowner said he tried to confront the suspect, but the man ran off and climbed a fence, running north toward the irrigation canal.

As the 911 calls came in, Fierro then spoke with a woman who said she’d been getting ready to take a shower when she heard a noise in her bedroom.

She walked into the room and saw a man had opened her window and was standing just outside the house, court documents said.

The woman screamed, causing the would-be burglar to close the window and run to another backyard.

Fierro, with the help of several neighbors, eventually found Valentine a block away.

By that time, Valentine had stripped out of his clothes down to his boxers, documents said.

Valentine is locked up on $2,500 bail.