2 Kennewick teens shot in Hermiston neighborhood

Two Kennewick teens were wounded and a Umatilla teen is in jail following a shooting near a Hermiston home.

Gunshots rang out near the intersection of West Cherry Avenue and Northwest Second Street about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived they found several .45 caliber shell casings in the roadway.

Soon after, they learned of a 17-year-old Kennewick teen was inside a nearby home with gunshot wounds to both of his legs, Hermiston police said.

About 20 minutes later, a 15-year-old Kennewick boy walked out of a different house in the same neighborhood with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The names of the teens were not released by police.

Investigators said the wounds are not life threatening. Both teens were taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston.

The 15-year-old was later released from the hospital and booked into a Walla Walla County juvenile center on an unrelated warrant from rape.

Hermiston officers also arrested Carsen D. Rawe, 19, of Umatilla, about 11 p.m. for allegedly firing the shots.

He remained Tuesday in the Umatilla County jail on two counts of second-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police Chief Jason Edmiston said the three teens knew each other and were involved in an unreported crime in Washington.

“We also know of an earlier encounter with this group in Hermiston at a car wash,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that problems from out of the area continually end up in Hermiston, but our officers worked diligently to bring this senseless act to a close.”