Investigation continues into shooting of woman after ‘extraordinarily dangerous’ chase

The investigation of the police shooting of a suspect in a multi-county car chase Saturday continued Monday.

Neither the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office nor the Washington State Patrol released additional information.

On Saturday afternoon a high speed chase started in Columbia County, with officers pursuing a Prius. The chase by Franklin and Columbia county deputies and state troopers was an “extraordinarily dangerous pursuit,” said the WSP.

Two women inside may have been involved in a Columbia County robbery, according to the WSP.

The chase ended when spike strips were set out on Highway 12 near Highway 124 and the Snake River bridge two miles east of Pasco city limits.

The driver brandished a gun, according to the WSP, and two state patrol officers and a Franklin County deputy shot at her.

She was wounded, but her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to WSP.

The passenger in the car jumped out earlier in the chase and was arrested.

The names of the suspects and the officers who fired shots have not been released.