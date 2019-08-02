Crime

Motorcyclist dies in Highway 14 crash north of Plymouth

Plymouth, WA

A Stanfield man died after a car crossed the center line and ran into his motorcycle on state Route 14 near Plymouth.

Tomas Alacaraz Cortez, 41, of Kennewick, was heading east on the highway shortly before 7 p.m. when he crossed the center line shortly before 7 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said. He slammed into a Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading east.

The motorcycle rider, Alan W. Sells, 55, died at the scene, and Alacaraz Cortez was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital.

Washington State Patrol investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash. They say drugs and alcohol were not involved.

