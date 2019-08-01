Crime
Columbia Center Boulevard crash starts fires in a pickup and SUV, stalls traffic
A two-car crash on Columbia Center Boulevard started a fire in both vehicles Thursday morning.
Kennewick firefighters were called to the corner of Tapteal Drive and Columbia Center Boulevard at 9:45 a.m. where a pickup and SUV collided, according to dispatchers.
When firefighters arrived they discovered both vehicles were on fire.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was hurt.
Firefighters quickly doused the blaze.
The crash slowed traffic exiting Highway 240 at Columbia Center Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Check back updates.
Comments