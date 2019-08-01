Crime

Teen girl killed in fiery crash into on-coming traffic on Hanford Reach monument

A 15-year-old girl died in a crash about two miles east of the Vernita Bridge.
A 15-year-old girl was killed and three other people hurt when an teen driver tried outracing two semi trucks on the Hanford Reach National Monument.

Witnesses said the 18-year-old man kept passing traffic along Highway 24 — a two-lane highway that runs through south Grant County, north Benton County and into Adams County.

The driver was heading east and was cresting a hill when he slammed into a PT Cruiser heading in the opposite direction, said Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant.

The crash killed the teen’s passenger, a 15-year-old girl, and started a fire. The driver was taken to an area hospital, and two people in the PT Cruiser were flown to a hospital.

Highway 24 is closed from the Vernita Bridge on Columbia River to the Adams County line while troopers investigate.

