Crime
Teen girl killed in fiery crash into on-coming traffic on Hanford Reach monument
A 15-year-old girl was killed and three other people hurt when an teen driver tried outracing two semi trucks on the Hanford Reach National Monument.
Witnesses said the 18-year-old man kept passing traffic along Highway 24 — a two-lane highway that runs through south Grant County, north Benton County and into Adams County.
The driver was heading east and was cresting a hill when he slammed into a PT Cruiser heading in the opposite direction, said Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant.
The crash killed the teen’s passenger, a 15-year-old girl, and started a fire. The driver was taken to an area hospital, and two people in the PT Cruiser were flown to a hospital.
Highway 24 is closed from the Vernita Bridge on Columbia River to the Adams County line while troopers investigate.
