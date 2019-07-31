Tri-Cities motorcyclist seriously hurt after riding between 2 cars and colliding with both

Here’s what the Washington State Patrol does The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington.

A 61-year-old motorcyclist ended up in the hospital after he tried to drive between two cars to avoid slowing traffic, the Washington State Patrol said.

Anthony A. Miller of Kennewick was heading east on a Honda Shadow shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 240 near the Edison Street exit, the Washington State Patrol said.

He tried to avoid hitting the cars slowing in front of him by riding down the center line but hit a Jeep trying to change lanes.

Then he hit a Mitsubishi SUV that was stopped for traffic.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Miller was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and later flown to Harborview Medical Center where he was listed Wednesday in serious condition.

The Jeep’s driver, Gladys Delgado-Zamorano, 54, of Kennewick, and the SUV’s driver, Michelle Gardner, 57, of Connell, were not hurt.

The state Patrol cited Miller for second-degree negligent driving.