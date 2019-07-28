He was driving drunk and ran into a deputy to escape, sheriff’s office says. He’s now in jail

Washington state arrests for driving under the influence The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017.

An alleged drunk driver hit a Benton County deputy in an attempt to escape authorities Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the area of Bowles Road near Haney Road in Finley after someone reported a suspicious black Ford Mustang in the area. When the deputy stopped the driver in a parking lot, he handed over his license, according to reports.

The deputy was out of his car when the 39-year-old driver sped away and hit the deputy in the leg.

The man’s name was not disclosed.

Deputies followed the car into Kennewick, reaching speeds of 78 mph, before calling off the chase as it turned into residential areas of the city.

Police found the car in an apartment complex parking lot near 10th Avenue and Olympia Street and tracked him to a nearby apartment.

Family members convinced him to surrender.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, eluding police, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

The deputy who was hit was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital for a minor injury.