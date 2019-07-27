Crime

Teen taken to hospital after 100 mph car wreck on Highway 397

Kennewick, WA

An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after he wrecked his Ford Mustang near Nine Canyon Road while speeding at 113 mph early Saturday, the Washington State Patrol said.

People called police around 1 a.m. to report vehicles racing along the rural Benton County road, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Deputies stopped several people in the area.

Around that same time, a WSP trooper in the area caught Donovan L. Morales, of San Antonio, Texas, going 113 mph along Highway 397.

Morales lost control of the car and crashed soon after the trooper tried stopping him, according to WSP.

He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.

