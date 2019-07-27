Teen taken to hospital after 100 mph car wreck on Highway 397

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after he wrecked his Ford Mustang near Nine Canyon Road while speeding at 113 mph early Saturday, the Washington State Patrol said.

People called police around 1 a.m. to report vehicles racing along the rural Benton County road, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Deputies stopped several people in the area.

Around that same time, a WSP trooper in the area caught Donovan L. Morales, of San Antonio, Texas, going 113 mph along Highway 397.

Morales lost control of the car and crashed soon after the trooper tried stopping him, according to WSP.

He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.