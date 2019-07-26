Crime
2 suspected drunk drivers collide in Kennewick
Washington state arrests for driving under the influence
Both drivers may have been drunk in a two-car crash Thursday night on Highway 240 in Kennewick, said the Washington State Patrol.
Nathan Murphy, 37, of Kennewick, was driving a Ford Focus east on Highway 240 near the Edison Street exit at 11:20 p.m.
His car left the road and came to a stop in a westbound lane, said WSP.
It was hit by a Hyundai Sonata driven by Kimberly Santana, 21, of Kennewick, said WSP.
Murphy was hurt and taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. Santana, who was booked into the Benton County jail, and two passengers were not injured.
The state patrol expects both Murphy and Santana to be charged with DUI.
Comments