Alcohol and speed led to Richland motorcycle crash. Driver is still critical

Tri-City Herald file

Investigators believe alcohol and speed led to what family members say is likely to become a fatal motorcycle crash in Richland.

Brendon S. Moore, 24, was riding a Harley-Davidson when tried merging onto Steptoe Street from Tapteal Drive. He hit the curb and crashed, Richland police said.

Witnesses began trying to save his life. They were joined by Richland firefighters, who took him to an area hospital. He was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he remains on life support, say family members.

Police are still investigating the crash. Officer Eric Edwards asked anyone with information to call him at 509-942-7368.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While family members have held out hope that Moore would recover, his mother, Cheri Lee, posted on social media that neurosurgeons said Moore suffered a brain stem injury that he’s not expected to recover from.

“The small things we were seeing like jaw movement, forehead wrinkling and toe twitching are not, in fact, any improvement in condition,” she wrote on a GoFundMe page.

She urged people who wanted to say goodbye to Moore to visit him.

Moore, a heavy equipment operator and Spokane Valley resident, had gotten married at the end of May, according to his Facebook page.

“We all love you Brendon, you will be forever missed,” Lee posted.