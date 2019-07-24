Crime
Kennewick police arrest masked Jet Mart robbery suspect
Kennewick police have arrested a 24-year-old man suspected of robbing a Kennewick convenience store early Tuesday.
They claim Cameron Reeves was the man behind the mask who held up the Jet Mart Conoco on Volland Street about 2:40 a.m.
He pulled a gun, demanded money from the clerk and then ran off, Kennewick police said.
Police later got a tip that Reeves was the robber. Later in the day, officers came across Reeves during an unrelated incident and he was carrying a gun, they said.
He allegedly admitting to the robbery when he talked to detectives, police said.
Reeves was booked into Benton County jail on investigation of first-degree robbery, being a felon in possession of a gun and possession of meth.
