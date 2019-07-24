Kennewick police arrest masked Jet Mart robbery suspect

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kennewick police have arrested a 24-year-old man suspected of robbing a Kennewick convenience store early Tuesday.

They claim Cameron Reeves was the man behind the mask who held up the Jet Mart Conoco on Volland Street about 2:40 a.m.

He pulled a gun, demanded money from the clerk and then ran off, Kennewick police said.

Police later got a tip that Reeves was the robber. Later in the day, officers came across Reeves during an unrelated incident and he was carrying a gun, they said.

He allegedly admitting to the robbery when he talked to detectives, police said.

Reeves was booked into Benton County jail on investigation of first-degree robbery, being a felon in possession of a gun and possession of meth.