Crime

Kennewick police arrest masked Jet Mart robbery suspect

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick police have arrested a 24-year-old man suspected of robbing a Kennewick convenience store early Tuesday.

They claim Cameron Reeves was the man behind the mask who held up the Jet Mart Conoco on Volland Street about 2:40 a.m.

He pulled a gun, demanded money from the clerk and then ran off, Kennewick police said.

Jet Mart robbery2
Kennewick police are hunting for a suspect who robbed a Volland Street convenience store early Tuesday. Kennewick police

Police later got a tip that Reeves was the robber. Later in the day, officers came across Reeves during an unrelated incident and he was carrying a gun, they said.

He allegedly admitting to the robbery when he talked to detectives, police said.

Reeves was booked into Benton County jail on investigation of first-degree robbery, being a felon in possession of a gun and possession of meth.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  