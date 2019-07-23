Pressure cooker bomb explodes in Southridge High parking lot

Southridge High School in Kennewick Tri-City Herald

Kennewick and Richland police are continuing to investigate a large explosion that rocked a south Kennewick neighborhood on Sunday.

Kennewick police received reports of the explosion in the Southridge High School parking lot near the track.

People in the area reported spotting a silver Ford Focus driving off toward Ridgeline Drive after the noise.

When officers arrived they found pieces of an exploded pressure cooker scattered across the parking lot, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Richland Bomb Squad was called in to help Kennewick detectives investigate.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the school.

Anyone with information about the explosion is asked to contact Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.