Crime
Kennewick police searching for suspect in Volland Street robbery
Police are hunting for a masked man who robbed a Kennewick convenience store early Tuesday.
The man came into the Jet Mart Conoco on Volland Street at 2:43 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint, Kennewick police said. After the clerk handed over the cash, the robber ran from the store.
The suspect is about 30 years old, 5-foot-5, with a heavy build and short black hair. The man was wearing a mask and a black shirt with orange writing on it.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 19-28540. People can also contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477, 800-222-8477 or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.
Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
