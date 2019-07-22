This suspected shoplifter allegedly threatened to kill 2 Pasco officers and their families

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A shoplifting suspect allegedly threatened to kill the two Pasco police officers who arrested him Sunday morning and rape and kill their family members.

Shawn R. Harmon, 43, made the comments after he was caught running from Sky Market on West A Street, according to court documents.

A clerk had called 911 when she noticed the man carrying a knife inside the store. She later told officers he did not threaten her with the knife, but he took several items and left without paying, documents said.

Officer Charles Acock said he responded at 7:13 a.m. and saw a man matching the suspect description in all black clothes heading toward Fiesta Foods.

Acock watched as the man threw something in the grass near the store, court documents said. He then helped take Harmon into custody at gunpoint.

Harmon then began cursing at a witness who helped officers find the knife.

Acock and Sgt. Chad Pettijohn were trying to get Harmon into a patrol car when started making repeated threats against the officers and their relatives, documents said.

Harmon also allegedly spit on Pettijohn.

“Sgt. Pettijohn and I both agreed Shawn would try to kill us if he had the opportunity to do so,” Acock wrote, also noting that the suspect is “mentally unstable.”

Harmon, who lives in Richland, is being held in the Franklin County jail on $10,000 bail on suspicion of three felonies and a gross misdemeanor.

On Monday, Superior Court Judge Bruce Spanner found probable cause for two counts of felony harassment and one count each of third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

He ruled there was not enough to hold Harmon for robbery or display of a weapon. Prosecutors have until Wednesday afternoon to charge Harmon or release him from custody.

Online records show Harmon spent a day in the Benton County jail early last week. It is not clear why he was locked up, but he was released July 15 on his own recognizance.