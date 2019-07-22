Elderly man causes 3-car crash at Kennewick intersection

Sign for Highway 395 Tri-City Herald

An 82-year-old Oregon man was injured Monday morning when he failed to stop for a red light at a major Kennewick intersection and smashed into two cars.

Albert J. Frost was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick following the 7:22 a.m. crash.

A Washington State Patrol report said the Hermiston man was headed south on Highway 395 when he ran the light at Clearwater Avenue.

Anita S. Torres was in the intersection, trying to turn from eastbound Clearwater north onto Highway 395, when her Chevrolet Silverado truck was hit by Frost’s Chevrolet Classic.

Frost’s Chevrolet then continued through the intersection, crashing into a Lexus GS that was stopped for the light in the northbound lane of the highway.

The state patrol said that both Torres, 62, of Kennewick and Chavez Espindola, 28, of Pasco were not hurt.

Frost was charged with second-degree negligent driving.