Two women seriously hurt in three-motorcycle wreck north of Connell

Two women were seriously hurt in a three-motorcycle crash in northern Franklin County Friday night.

Ada M. Polyak, 57, of Benton City, was riding north on state Route 17 with two other people at 7:20 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said.

Polyak and fellow riders Jeanne M. Miller, 53, of Kennewick, and Kelly E. White, 42, of Yakima, were passing a semi-truck when Polyak hit Miller’s motorcycle about 10 miles north of Connell. When those two collided, White hit Polyak’s motorcycle.

Polyak was taken to Lourdes Medical Center and then flown to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Her condition was not immediately available.

White was taken to Othello Community Hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

All of the women were wearing helmets

The crash closed the rural stretch of highway near the border of Franklin and Adams counties for about an hour.

The Washington State Patrol cited Polyak with driving too close.