He broke into several hotel rooms, police say. Now he’s in jail

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police caught a 39-year-old man suspected in a series of burglaries at Richland’s Red Lion Hotel.

After searching for hours Friday, police arrested Chase B. Moen around 2 p.m. He was booked into the Benton County jail for three counts of residential burglary and possessing stolen property, Richland police said.

Investigators believe Moen broke into several rooms at the George Washington Way hotel during the night. It’s not clear how he got inside, but once he did, he stole items and left.

Richland police were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. A witness recognized Moen and pointed him out. When the burglar noticed police looking at him, he ran off.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police surrounded the hotel, and began searching for him. A Benton County sheriff’s police dog also helped, but they initially came up empty.

Investigators are asking anyone who believes they were a victim of a burglary to call Richland police at 509-628-0333.