Kennewick woman laced housemate’s drink with meth, police say. Both are dealing with fallout

A 28-year-old woman is accused of putting methamphetamine into a roommate’s drink in an attempt to get the other woman kicked out of a recovery house.

Hannah L. Hammett, of Kennewick, is charged with placing poison or another harmful substance in food or drink.

The felony charge is rarely used in Benton County Superior Court.

According to court documents, Hammett was living in an Oxford House in the Tri-Cities on Feb. 21 when she placed the illegal drug in a drink that she knew would be consumed by the other woman.

The other woman also was a resident of the sober-living home, and Hammett allegedly wanted the woman to test positive for meth during a urinalysis, or UA, and get kicked out of the house.

The woman had the drink, unaware it was laced with meth, and later tested positive, documents said.

As a result of the dirty test, the woman was kicked out.

Hammett later admitted to police that she laced the drink to get the woman removed from the recovery house, authorities said.

Hammett has been sent a notice of the charge and summons to appear in court next month for arraignment.