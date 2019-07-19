Crime

1 arrested after allegedly opening fire on a home in the Rancho Reata neighborhood

Kennewick, WA

A Kennewick man is heading to jail after he allegedly opened fire in the direction of a home because of an argument.

Brandon Fields, 20, was part of an argument with several people at a home in the Rancho Reata neighborhood near Rachel Road and Leslie Road.

A group left the home, and then returned at 2:45 a.m. Friday. As they were driving by, investigators believe Fields shot several times at the home, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nothing was hit. Police found several shell casings and found others who were in the car.

They tracked Fields to a home Friday, where he was arrested.

He was booked into Benton County jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a pistol by a minor.

