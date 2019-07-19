Crime
Richland police search for burglary suspect near Red Lion
Police hunting for a burglary suspect searched Richland’s Red Lion Friday morning.
Officers were searching for a man wearing shorts. A witness reported seeing him holding his waistband.
The search started shortly before 10 a.m. at the George Washington Way business.
A police dog was called in to help with the search.
Officers asked people to avoid the area while they searched.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments