Crime

Richland police search for burglary suspect near Red Lion

Richland, WA

Police hunting for a burglary suspect searched Richland’s Red Lion Friday morning.

Officers were searching for a man wearing shorts. A witness reported seeing him holding his waistband.

The search started shortly before 10 a.m. at the George Washington Way business.

A police dog was called in to help with the search.

Officers asked people to avoid the area while they searched.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  