It started as a high-speed chase. It ended with discarded pants and a loaded gun

What started as a man speeding through a Kennewick neighborhood ended with discarded jeans, a loaded gun and a search through Pasco yards.

A Kennewick officer initially caught sight of Nelson Geovanni Mejia Jr., 22, of Pasco, driving more than double the speed limit on a 30 mph road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. When he signaled for the gold Oldsmobile Alero to stop, Mejia continued to drive.

Washington State Patrol soon joined the chase, and Mejia drove through red lights and nearly caused a crash on Columbia Center Boulevard before getting on eastbound Highway 240 and then the blue bridge.

Mejia finally stopped the car in a west Pasco neighborhood near Heathrow Court and Westminster Lane. He got out of the car and ran from police, hopping fences as he tried to get away.

Police found a pair of discarded jeans on the 5400 block of Piccadilly Drive, and a loaded pistol on the 8600 block of Packard Drive. Then Mejia turned up in the area of Westminster and Kingsbury Drive shortly after midnight, Pasco police said.

Mejia was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of trying to elude police.

There was no word on whether Mejia was wearing pants when he was arrested.

Pasco police are asking anyone with information to contact the Washington State Patrol through the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.