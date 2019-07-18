These teens were too young to drive but went on a joyride anyway. It didn’t end well

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A teenage driver could be getting a traffic ticket before getting a driver’s license.

A group of four 14- and 15-year-olds took a car without permission and were heading back on the Badger Canyon Road early Thursday when the driver sped up on a gravel section of the road, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Speed combined with inexperience driving on the gravel caused the driver to lose control, and the car flipped and landed back on its wheels.

One of the teens was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver could face charges of driving without a license and driving too fast for the road conditions.