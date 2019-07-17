Police hunting for suspect in Kennewick gas station robbery

Kennewick police are searching for a suspect in an early Wednesday robbery at Rocket Mart on Canal Drive. Kennewick police

Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Wednesday at a Kennewick convenience store.

A man in his mid-20s allegedly walked into the Rocket Mart at the corner of Canal Drive and Edison Street with a bandana over his face at 4:37 a.m.. He threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded money, Kennewick police said.

A witness spotted the suspect running toward Highway 240, according to police reports.

The robbery is being investigated, and no one was hurt.

He was described as wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 19-27641. People can also submit a tip through Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers an up to $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.