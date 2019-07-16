She was shot in the head and made it to a hospital. Police wonder how it all happened

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Law enforcement investigators are hoping to learn more about how a woman ended up at a Kennewick emergency room with a gunshot wound to her head.

Daisy M. Ramos, 21, walked into the Kadlec Emergency Center at the corner of 19th Avenue and Highway 395 shortly after 9 a.m. Monday with the gunshot wound, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

While she was able to talk to investigators, she was rushed to another medical facility for treatment. Her condition was not immediately available Tuesday evening, but she was stable as of Monday night, officials said.

When she arrived she was wearing plaid pants, a blue T-shirt and was wrapped in a multicolor blanket. She is 5-foot-2, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair.

Investigators are hoping for help learning more about what happened. They are asking anyone who may have seen Ramos in the past 48 hours to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.