A Kennewick driver left a big clue for police in a hit-and-run. Here’s what they found

A Kennewick man left behind a big clue after he fled the scene of a West Hood Avenue crash Tuesday morning — the front bumper of his car.

Khalil Abdul Razaq, 37, of Kennewick, was behind the wheel of a Kia when he slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta parked on the side of the road shortly after 10 a.m., Kennewick police Officer Lee Cooper said. The collision shoved the car about 50 feet and sent it up onto the curb on the 4300 block of West Hood Avenue.

No one was in the Jetta at the time.

It also ripped the bumper off the Kia and flattened one of its tires, but Razaq was able to limp to a Kamiakin High School parking lot.

A combination of the flat tire and the damage to the car caught the attention of some Kennewick Irrigation District employees working in the area. They followed it and called police.

Police found Razaq fixing his flat tire, and he was arrested at that location.