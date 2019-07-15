Teens say they were given beer and pot and were raped. A Pasco man is now in jail

What’s inside of a ‘rape kit?’ Gary Shutler, DNA Technical Leader at the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory, shows the components of a "rape kit" for collection of evidence after a sexual assault. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gary Shutler, DNA Technical Leader at the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory, shows the components of a "rape kit" for collection of evidence after a sexual assault.

A Pasco man accused of raping two teens in May has been arrested and had his first appearance in court Monday.

Alberto Leandro Duarte Jr., 21, was arrested Saturday night at Seventh Avenue and Court Street in Pasco on a warrant charging him with two counts of third-degree rape in connection with a May 14 attack on girls ages 16 and 17.

Franklin County Superior Court Judge Carrie Runge set bail at $10,000. Duarte is due back in court for a motion hearing at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Duarte and a friend allegedly met the girls on May 14, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed on June 14. Pasco police investigated the alleged assaults after the younger teen spoke to an officer.

According to court documents, the younger teen said she and the older girl accompanied Duarte and another man to an apartment that may have been near the Public Utility District Building on 14th Avenue.

The teens became intoxicated on beer and marijuana provided by the two men, according to court documents.

The 16-year-old said the two men attempted to have sex with the girls after they tried to lie down at the original location. At some point, Duarte drove them to another location.

Both girls reported passing out in the car.

Duarte allegedly raped the 17-year-old in the back seat even after she told him no and attempted to pushed him off. Duarte continued, telling her it was OK while grabbing her air and holding his hand over her mouth to keep her quite, documents say.

Duarte allegedly stopped when the 16-year-old woke up. The older girl got out of the car, then returned to the front seat and fell asleep.

The younger girl told investigators Duarte took her to another vehicle. She told him she didn’t want to do anything, but Duarte allegeldy had sex with her anyway.

After the alleged assault, he left the teens at a Kennewick McDonald’s.