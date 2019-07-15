Gunshots fired inside Kennewick apartment

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kennewick police are investigating gunshots at the Arlo on 10th Apartment complex early Monday morning.

Police responded at 2:15 a.m. to reports of gunshots heard at the complex at 1105 W. 10th Ave.

They found an apartment with several bullet holes in it.

There had been no reported injuries as of mid-morning Monday.

Police said the incident does not appear to be random and there is no known danger to the general public.

Any witness to the shooting is asked to call 509-628-0333 or to leave a tip anonymously at Tri-Cities CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.