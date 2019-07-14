Burglars break into a restaurant, adult store and spa in Kennewick

Three businesses on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick were broken into Sunday morning. Tri-City Herald file

Burglars were busy Sunday morning breaking into a series of businesses on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick.

Castle Megastore, the Pacific Pasta restaurant and Nouveau Day Spa were broken into between 5 a.m. and 9:50 a.m., said Kennewick police.

Investigators believe the burglaries are related and committed by one person or possibly more than one thief.

No other details were immediately available.

Police are asking anyone who saw something Sunday morning to call police or Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS (8477), 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org.

Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward.