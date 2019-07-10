A fleeing suspect’s lost shoe leads to his arrest in Pasco

Pasco Police Department

A high-speed car chase, turned foot chase, in residential Pasco led to one arrest Wednesday morning, according to the Pasco Police.

Officer Matt Griffin was patrolling the cable bridge at 2 a.m. when he spotted a silver BMW driving recklessly. The driver, Branden Charles Tiner, was driving through stop signs as he headed north on South Seventh Avenue, said police.

The officer activated his emergency lights, but the driver continued on, leading Tiner through downtown Pasco.

With the BMW heading straight toward Sylvester Park, Tiner swerved and T-boned the curb. The car slid between two trees and ended up with four flat tires in the middle of the park.

But Tiner didn’t stick around. Before police arrived, he ran off, leaving behind a dark gray shoe and his cellphone.

Onlookers pointed the officer in the direction they said Tiner took off limping.

A police dog was called in and tracked a shoeless Tiner to a backyard shed two blocks away. Officers found the second shoe inside the shed.

Tiner, 33, was arrested and booked into Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for attempting to elude police.