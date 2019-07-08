60-year-old Kennewick man arrested for assault after suicide call

Kennewick Police Department

A 60-year-old Kennewick man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault after police got a call about a suicidal person.

Officers responded to the 200 block of East 36th Place at 5:10 p.m.

The investigation reportedly revealed that someone had been hurt, but police did not release further details on what led to the 911 call.

Neil D. Doherty was booked into the Benton County jail at 8:30 p.m. on an investigative hold for second-degree assault with domestic violence.

