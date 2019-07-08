West Richland family ran as fire spread through their home

Tri-City Herald

A West Richland family ran from their home as it went up in flames Monday morning.





The fire at 3900 Jenny Lake Drive — near the roundabout at Bombing Range and Keene roads — is believed to have started on the back wooden deck.

Flames then entered a window and spread throughout the triple-wide manufactured home, including into the attic, said Chief Bill Whealan of Benton County Fire District 4.





Firefighters were held back from entering the house because the roof appeared to be collapsing.

About 25 firefighters responded from District 4, the Richland Fire Department and Benton Fire District 2.





The homeowner reportedly got her children out, then called 911 at 5:46 a.m.

They had just recently moved in.

Crews were still at the home late Monday morning and will investigate the cause once the fire is completely extinguished. The home may be too heavily damaged to repair.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.