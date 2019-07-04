Accused drunk driver crashes on 240 in Kennewick. Flying tire hits another car

Washington state arrests for driving under the influence The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017.

A Richland man is accused of driving under the influence when he crashed his pickup Thursday morning on Highway 240 in Kennewick and damaged another car.

Tanner Stremcha, 22, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado west at about 9:40 a.m. when his pickup went off the roadway to the right near Highway 395 and hit two signs, according to the Washington State Patrol.

He overcorrected to the left and the pickup rolled into the median, according to the WSP.

A 2008 Honda van driven by Clinton Milton, 34, of Kennewick, was driving west on Highway 240.

The van was hit and damaged by a tire that came off of Stremcha’s pickup, according to WSP.

Milton was not injured, but Stremcha was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. His pickup was totaled.

State police said Stremcha could be charged with DUI.