Man found after rescue crews called for missing swimmer in Richland

Boating safety tips for Tri-Citians Deputy JP Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office offers these water safety tips and boat handling guidelines for boat operators using rivers around the Mid-Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Deputy JP Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office offers these water safety tips and boat handling guidelines for boat operators using rivers around the Mid-Columbia.

A person initially reported missing in the Columbia River was found.





Some people called 911 to report seeing a man swimming near Columbia Point Marina who disappeared from view.

They said he disappeared from view, leaving his belongings on the shore. They told authorities he may have been drinking before he went into the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard also issued a warning to boaters to keep an eye out for people in the water.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Shortly after the initial call, they man was spotted with a pontoon boat near the Lee-Volpentest Bridges.