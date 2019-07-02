Crime
6-year-old girl falls from open second-story window in Kennewick
Children falling from windows is surprisingly frequent. Here’s some tips to prevent them
A 6-year-old girl survived a two-story fall from an open window Tuesday in Kennewick.
A group of children between 4 and 13 years old were playing in the room around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Cleveland Street, said Kennewick Officer Cory McGee.
The children provided a variety of stories about the incident, saying the girl jumped, was pushed or had fallen out of the open window at the four-plex residence.
She landed in the grass below, and she was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.
She was not seriously hurt in the fall, authorities said.
Adults were nearby, but didn’t notice the girl was in danger until she fell.
No crime appears to have been committed, Kennewick police said.
The window did not have a screen in it when police arrived, McGee said.
Police have asked people to make sure they have locks and screens on their windows, and to talk to their children about the potential dangers of open windows.
