These fraudsters tried using a Kennewick officer’s name. It’s still a scam

Washington residents aren't as good at recognizing common scams as they think, according to a new survey by the state AARP.

Kennewick police are warning the public of someone making telephone calls pretending to be a sergeant with the police department.

Several people have reported getting calls from a person claiming to be Kennewick Police Sgt. Randy Maynard, saying he has a warrant for their arrest.

This isn’t a new scam, but it is apparently becoming more frequent.

The caller tries to get the person to buy hundreds of dollars in gift cards to pay off fines and warrants.