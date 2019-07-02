Interstate 84 crash has traffic tied up in Oregon

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Traveling on Interstate 84 was slow going after a crash stopped eastbound traffic for about 42 miles Monday afternoon.





Eastbound traffic on the highway was closed from La Grande to 7 miles east of Pendleton after a truck took out more than 100 feet of guardrail in a crash.

The truck spilled over the side of the road and a van was knocked onto its side in the same area Tuesday afternoon, according to initial reports.

The Oregon Department of Transportation opened one lane and traffic is moving slowly through the area, according to the TripCheck website.

Be careful if you’re driving through the area.