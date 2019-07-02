Crime
Kennewick police found a casing and blood. Now they’re looking for a shooter and a victim
Shooting scene on Klamath Avenue in Kennewick
A Monday evening shooting in a Kennewick neighborhood left someone hurt, but it’s not clear who yet.
Several people heard someone open fire shortly before 7:50 p.m. around 815 W. Klamath Ave. and then spotted a dark sedan, missing its back window, drive away, Kennewick police said.
When officers arrived they found a shell casing and blood in the area, but the shooter and a possible victim were gone. A bullet hit a nearby home, but no one was inside at the time.
Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the public.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 and reference case no. KPD 19-25162.
People can also call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Crime stoppers offers an up to $1,000 report for information leading to a felony arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
