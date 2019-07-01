Richland Mayor Bob Thompson arrested for driving drunk near the Kennewick mall

Would you take a voluntary Breathalyzer test? These people did Sacramento Police visit local bars and offer voluntary Breathalyzer tests about once a month as part of a educational program to reduce drunk driving. These people got a look at their BAC on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Police visit local bars and offer voluntary Breathalyzer tests about once a month as part of a educational program to reduce drunk driving. These people got a look at their BAC on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2018.

Richland Mayor Bob Thompson was arrested early Sunday for allegedly driving drunk near the Columbia Center mall in Kennewick.

Thompson, 63, appeared Monday in Benton County District Court on one count of DUI, a misdemeanor.

Judge Dan Kathren allowed him to continue to be out of jail without posting bail.

Thompson, a longtime criminal defense attorney, told the Tri-City Herald on Monday that he was driving home after dining with friends when he was pulled over at Gage Boulevard and Center Parkway, apparently for speeding.

Thompson said he’d had three drinks earlier in the evening but believed it was safe to drive.

He said dehydration — a possible side effect of an earlier medical procedure that included being sedated — may have contributed to his unexpectedly high blood-alcohol readings.

Thompson praised the Washington State Patrol trooper who arrested him, as well as Benton County jail staff for their professionalism.

A trooper stopped Thompson late Saturday near the roundabout just west of the mall.





Bob Thompson

Thompson agreed to a breathalyzer test at the scene, which came back over 0.08 percent, the legal limit to drive in Washington state, said Trooper Chris Thorson, a state patrol spokesman.

Thompson told the Herald the result of his breathalyzer was 0.11 percent.

He also confirmed he requested an independent test and had his blood drawn at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. The results indicated extreme dehydration, Thompson said.

Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller said his office got a call from the state patrol over the weekend. A deputy prosecutor agreed there was cause for Thompson’s arrest based on the trooper’s statement at the time.

Thompson was taken into custody at 12:04 a.m. Sunday and his car was impounded by the state patrol.





He was released from the Benton County jail after eight hours, the mandatory minimum required to allow people to sober up before being released.

Thompson’s next court appearance is scheduled Aug. 7 before Judge Steve Osborne.

Thompson has been on the Richland City Council since 1994.

He is running for re-election to his Position 1 council seat against challengers Kalen Finn, Wendi Warner and Lillian “Randy” Slovic. The top two finishers in the August primary will advance to the November general election.