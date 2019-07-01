Body of older man found in Pasco shed. He may have been there awhile

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

The body of an older man was found Monday inside a shed next to an abandoned Pasco home.

Pasco police responded to the South Myrtle Street home after getting a call about the discovery.

Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary said the body is somewhat decomposed, but it appears there was no foul play in the man’s death.

The man’s identification is not yet known.

McGary said an autopsy will be scheduled to help determine how the man died.