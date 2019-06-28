2 children not seriously hurt after mom gets in car with drunk driver in Kennewick

A man was drunk behind the wheel of a GMC truck when he ran into a tree on 10th Avenue Thursday night. Kennewick Police Department

Two children escaped serious injuries after a wild ride that ended at a tree on 10th Avenue in Kennewick.

The two 9-year-olds along with their mother got into the GMC pickup with Larry D. Mosley Jr., 38, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, said Kennewick Sgt. Jason Kiel. Mosley and the woman are in a relationship.

It’s not clear where they started, but a witness spotted them drifting across the road as they were heading east on 10 Avenue near Ely Street.

He made it to the 1000 block of 10th Avenue before hitting a tree. His truck took the worst of the damage. The arm of one of the kids was sore after the crash.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mosley was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving.