Crime
2 children not seriously hurt after mom gets in car with drunk driver in Kennewick
Two children escaped serious injuries after a wild ride that ended at a tree on 10th Avenue in Kennewick.
The two 9-year-olds along with their mother got into the GMC pickup with Larry D. Mosley Jr., 38, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, said Kennewick Sgt. Jason Kiel. Mosley and the woman are in a relationship.
It’s not clear where they started, but a witness spotted them drifting across the road as they were heading east on 10 Avenue near Ely Street.
He made it to the 1000 block of 10th Avenue before hitting a tree. His truck took the worst of the damage. The arm of one of the kids was sore after the crash.
Mosley was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving.
