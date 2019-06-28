Crime

2 children not seriously hurt after mom gets in car with drunk driver in Kennewick

A man was drunk behind the wheel of a GMC truck when he ran into a tree on 10th Avenue Thursday night.
A man was drunk behind the wheel of a GMC truck when he ran into a tree on 10th Avenue Thursday night. Kennewick Police Department
Kennewick, WA

Two children escaped serious injuries after a wild ride that ended at a tree on 10th Avenue in Kennewick.

The two 9-year-olds along with their mother got into the GMC pickup with Larry D. Mosley Jr., 38, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, said Kennewick Sgt. Jason Kiel. Mosley and the woman are in a relationship.

It’s not clear where they started, but a witness spotted them drifting across the road as they were heading east on 10 Avenue near Ely Street.

He made it to the 1000 block of 10th Avenue before hitting a tree. His truck took the worst of the damage. The arm of one of the kids was sore after the crash.

Mosley was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

  Comments  