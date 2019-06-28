Crime

Troopers still investigating mysterious I-82 crash as the driver remains in critical condition

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Prosser, WA

A Toppenish woman remains in critical condition about a week after she was pulled from the wreckage of a car on Interstate 82.

Noel A. Kaleikini, 25, hasn’t been able to talk to investigators about the crash that sent her to Kadlec Regional Medical Center last week, said Trooper Chris Thorson.

One witness saw the Ford Taurus that Kaleikini was driving drift toward the median, Thorson said. The car left the westbound lanes shortly before 4 p.m. on June 19 and ran into the median. The car flipped and landed in the eastbound lanes.

Her passenger, Jasmyn N. Williams, 27, of Mabton, wasn’t wearing her seat belt and was thrown from the car. She was in satisfactory condition following the crash.

The crash closed the road for about two hours.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

  Comments  