Troopers still investigating mysterious I-82 crash as the driver remains in critical condition

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Toppenish woman remains in critical condition about a week after she was pulled from the wreckage of a car on Interstate 82.

Noel A. Kaleikini, 25, hasn’t been able to talk to investigators about the crash that sent her to Kadlec Regional Medical Center last week, said Trooper Chris Thorson.

One witness saw the Ford Taurus that Kaleikini was driving drift toward the median, Thorson said. The car left the westbound lanes shortly before 4 p.m. on June 19 and ran into the median. The car flipped and landed in the eastbound lanes.

Her passenger, Jasmyn N. Williams, 27, of Mabton, wasn’t wearing her seat belt and was thrown from the car. She was in satisfactory condition following the crash.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The crash closed the road for about two hours.