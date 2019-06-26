Deputies searching for driver after he ran away from motorcycle wreck

Benton County deputies are hoping to find the man who was riding this motorcycle last night after he ran away from a wreck. Benton County Sheriff's Office

Deputies are hunting for a man who ran away from a motorcycle wreck in rural Benton County.

A Benton County sheriff’s deputy spotted the bike going 90 mph on Highway 397 around 1 a.m. Wednesday. When the corporal tried to stop the driver, he kept speeding and turned off on to rural roads, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Benton County deputies are searching for the person who left behind this wrecked motorcycle. Benton County Sheriff's Office

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver wiped out on one of those roads before deputies caught up. He then ran away from the scene. Police tried to use a dog to track him, but came away empty-handed.

Investigators are hoping the public can help find the man. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 509-735-6555 or non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.