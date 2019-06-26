Crime
Deputies searching for driver after he ran away from motorcycle wreck
Deputies are hunting for a man who ran away from a motorcycle wreck in rural Benton County.
A Benton County sheriff’s deputy spotted the bike going 90 mph on Highway 397 around 1 a.m. Wednesday. When the corporal tried to stop the driver, he kept speeding and turned off on to rural roads, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The driver wiped out on one of those roads before deputies caught up. He then ran away from the scene. Police tried to use a dog to track him, but came away empty-handed.
Investigators are hoping the public can help find the man. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 509-735-6555 or non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
