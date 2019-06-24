Crime
Kennewick man arrested for alleged sexual assault after child tells adult
Teach kids to report uncomfortable situations to prevent child sexual abuse
A Kennewick man was jailed Sunday on charges of sexually assaulting a child after his alleged victim alerted adults.
Louis Noberto Mendez, 41, was arrested at 11 p.m. Sunday and booked into the Benton County Jail without bail on a 72-hour hold.
Kennewick Police Sgt. Aaron Clem said the young victim was known to Mendez. The child reported the assault to a family friend, who took the child to a local hospital Sunday. The hospital notified law enforcement.
The child is being cared for by family.
Clem praised the child for telling an adult.
“It’s always important for victims and family and friends to be brave enough to step forward so those responsible can be held accountable,” he said.
Prosecutors have until Wednesday to file charges.
Comments