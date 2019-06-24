Kennewick man arrested for alleged sexual assault after child tells adult

Teach kids to report uncomfortable situations to prevent child sexual abuse Learn direct ways to talk with kids from the non-profit Darkness to Light that is committed to empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn direct ways to talk with kids from the non-profit Darkness to Light that is committed to empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse.

A Kennewick man was jailed Sunday on charges of sexually assaulting a child after his alleged victim alerted adults.

Louis Noberto Mendez, 41, was arrested at 11 p.m. Sunday and booked into the Benton County Jail without bail on a 72-hour hold.

Kennewick Police Sgt. Aaron Clem said the young victim was known to Mendez. The child reported the assault to a family friend, who took the child to a local hospital Sunday. The hospital notified law enforcement.

The child is being cared for by family.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clem praised the child for telling an adult.

“It’s always important for victims and family and friends to be brave enough to step forward so those responsible can be held accountable,” he said.

Prosecutors have until Wednesday to file charges.