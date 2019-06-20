Pontoon boat was stolen before it exploded into flames near Prosser

Boating safety tips for Tri-Citians Deputy JP Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office offers these water safety tips and boat handling guidelines for boat operators using rivers around the Mid-Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Deputy JP Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office offers these water safety tips and boat handling guidelines for boat operators using rivers around the Mid-Columbia.

Someone may have set a stolen boat on fire in the Yakima River near Prosser.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious fire that started shortly after noon Thursday.

The stolen pontoon boat was found a couple days ago west of Prosser and tied off until the owner could get it back home, the sheriff’s office said.

Then people heard and explosion and spotted the fully engulfed boat near Ward Gap and Byron roads Thursday and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they found it floating down the middle of the river.

No one was on board at the time the fire started.

Check back for updates.