Wild crash ripped the engine out of a car and downed a tree and pole. The driver is missing

Prosser, WA

Police are trying to find a driver of a car that broke a telephone pole, uprooted a tree and lost its engine and radiator along the way.

People heard the crash near County Line Road and Robertson Road around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday and walked out to see the wreckage spread across more than 50 yards.

The driver lost control of the 2010 Honda Civic, uprooted a 50-foot-tall tree, sheared through a telephone pole and left the radiator embedded in some trees. The vehicle also lost the engine along the way, Benton County Sheriff Lt. Jason Erickson said.

After leaving the wreckage, the driver got out of the car and walked away, according to the sheriff’s office.

People reported seeing a man leaving the scene, but authorities haven’t determined if he was involved in the wreck.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

