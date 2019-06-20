Driver in I-82 crash is still critical and the cause is still a mystery

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Toppenish woman is in critical condition after being pulled from the wreckage of a car on Interstate 82 on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash closed both eastbound lanes for two hours.

Noel A. Kaleikini, 25, hasn’t regained consciousness after being rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Her passenger, Jasmyn N. Williams, 27, of Mabton, is also at the hospital, said Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson.

Kaleikini was driving a Ford Taurus west on the interstate when she lost control and headed into the median shortly before 4 p.m., Washington State Patrol said.

The car flipped and landed in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Williams wasn’t wearing her seat belt and was thrown from the car. Her condition wasn’t immediately available.

Investigators are still not sure why Kaleikini lost control.