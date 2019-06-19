Kennewick man arrested for ex-wife’s 2016 murder

Matthew Hester, 38, was arrested Wednesday at his Kennewick home on charges he helped plan the 2016 murder of his ex-wife in Oregon. He was booked into the Benton County jail while awaiting extradition to Multnomah County.

Matthew Hester, 38, was picked up at his home at 12:50 p.m. and booked into the Benton County jail just before 3:30 p.m.

He now must go through the extradition process in Washington before facing a Multnomah County judge.

The Wednesday arrest comes three years and nine days after Annastasia Hester, 34, was stabbed multiple times inside her Gresham home.

Matthew Hester Gresham Police Department

Gresham police allege that Matthew Hester’s current wife, Angela McCraw-Hester, carried out the killing on June 10, 2016.

McCraw-Hester has been in custody since Oct. 4, 2017, when the 37-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Pocatello, Idaho.

She is charged with aggravated murder and still awaiting trial in Multnomah County.

Matthew Hester is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation of murder and hindering prosecution for his alleged role.

Gresham police, in a news release, thanked the Multnomah County Major Crimes Team, Portland and Tri-Cities branches of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Kennewick Police Department and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance on the case.

The investigation is ongoing, and Gresham police encourage anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Aaron Turnage at 503-618-3136.